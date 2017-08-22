Spartanburg Co. Coroner, deputies investigating death on Pearson Road

The Spartanburg County Coroner along with county deputies are investigating a death on Pearson Road.

Per the coroner, his department responded to the scene of a death investigation in a wooded area near Pearson Road off Abner Creek Road in the Greer community Tuesday at 3:41 p.m.

The coroner said based on preliminary investigation, there is no danger to the community.

At this time, details are limited, but the coroner said the body will require "special methods for identification".

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

More news: Deputies say social media post about 5 killed in north Greenville shooting is fake

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.