Gaffney police team up with community leaders to try and solve recent shootings. (FOX Carolina/ August 22, 2017)

Gunshtor rang out and bullets shattered a front glass door and punctured holes

in a home on West Buford Street in Gaffney.

"Nothing like this ever happens here," Tommy Gardner said.

On the other side of the shattered window 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley sat on a couch.

Those bullets hit her and she died.

"It's scary, it's really scary," Gardner said. "A little innocent girl died."

Gardner lives in the area. He didn't see anything, but heard several shots.

"I heard what sounded like fireworks," he said.

On August 7, someone fired shots into a crowd at the intersection of Kennedy Street

and Lincoln Drive. Investigators say 18-year-old Jasmin McGill died from a gunshot wound

to her leg.

"I was extremely hurt and disturbed about what are the causes of what's going on," Dr. J.W. Sanders, Jr. said.

Sanders is the senior pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Gaffney. He turns to scripture and prayer during tough times and is now also turning to those in the community.

"Somebody knows something with the shooting at Club Empire, with Jasmin, now with the little 8-year-old Bradley girl. We have to learn to tell," Sanders said.

He and other community leaders are working with police to try and reach out ot young people about the recent violence.

"We're working on all kinds of remedies as best we can in taking with gang member os clique groups," he said.

Investigators posted pictures on the Gaffney Police Department's Facebook page of victims involved in recent unsolved shootings, some of them deadly. At the top of the flier it ask "How many lives does it take...?"

Sanders says he prays there won't be another one.

"The church has to be in the community like Jesus," he said.

