Greenville, NC mother has baby week early while traveling in Greenville, SC during eclipse

A Greenville, North Carolina family had to deal with the unexpected when their baby was born a week early while they were traveling in Greenville, South Carolina – on the same day as the total solar eclipse!

Cynthia and Keith Woodard were expecting the birth of their baby to happen on August 28 at a hospital in Greenville, North Carolina.

A week before the couple expected Zachary to arrive, they traveled to Greenville, South Carolina because Keith Woodward had a ministry assignment in Orangeburg on Saturday. Pastor Woodard, a Seventh Day Adventist pastor, did not want to leave his family in NC so his wife and older son Ethan stayed in Simpsonville with family over the weekend.

The family had plans to return to Greenville, NC Monday morning, but their bundle of joy had other plans.

Shortly after they arrived in the Upstate, Pastor Woodard jokingly asked his wife, "What if the baby came while we are here in South Carolina?"

To their surprise, Cynthia started having contractions late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Baby Zachary was born on Monday – the same day as the total solar eclipse – at 3:38 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Tuesday afternoon, Pastor Woodard said, "Well, what do you know. God always has the last laugh."

The family had planned to leave before the solar eclipse, but the birth of their son, all 6 pounds 9 ounces and 20 inches, made it possible for them to take in the eclipse from a city in the direct path of the eclipse.

"It was very special because my son was born on a historic day," Pastor Woodard said.

