Dispatch: Troopers, deputies respond to deputy-involved crash on - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Troopers, deputies respond to deputy-involved crash on Wade Hampton Blvd

Posted: Updated:
Scene of deputy-involved wreck in Greenville. (Credit: April) Scene of deputy-involved wreck in Greenville. (Credit: April)
Scene of deputy-involved wreck on Wade Hampton Blvd. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of deputy-involved wreck on Wade Hampton Blvd. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of deputy-involved wreck on Wade Hampton Blvd. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of deputy-involved wreck on Wade Hampton Blvd. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SC Highway Patrol Troopers and Greenville County deputies are responding to a deputy-involved wreck on Wade Hampton Boulevard that has blocked the roadway, per dispatch.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on Wade Hampton Blvd at Richbourg Road around 9:08 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, per dispatch.

The reconstruction team is being called out to the scene.

No further details were available.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.