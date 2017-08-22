Lanes reopened on I-85 S in Cherokee Co. after collision - FOX Carolina 21

Lanes reopened on I-85 S in Cherokee Co. after collision

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on I-85 S in Gaffney. (Source: SCDOT) Scene of collision on I-85 S in Gaffney. (Source: SCDOT)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

All lanes were blocked on I-85 S in Gaffney after a collision late Tuesday night.

Per trooper reports, the collision was blocking lanes near MM 95 Shelby Highway.

At this time details are limited, but witness reports say the incident a was head-on collision.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

More news: Mom born during eclipse gives birth during eclipse

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.