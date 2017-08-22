Lanes reopened on I-85 S in Cherokee Co. after collision

Scene of collision on I-85 S in Gaffney. (Source: SCDOT)

All lanes were blocked on I-85 S in Gaffney after a collision late Tuesday night.

Per trooper reports, the collision was blocking lanes near MM 95 Shelby Highway.

At this time details are limited, but witness reports say the incident a was head-on collision.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

