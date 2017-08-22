Upstate eye doctor gives signs of possible damage following eclipse-viewing

Pain, blurriness, seeing spots? Some people around the Upstate are claiming they're having these symptoms following the viewing of the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Google reports, searches like "my eyes hurt following the solar eclipse" peaked following the phenomenal event.

"We've had an increase in the number of calls, especially concerned parents regarding their children," Dr. Frank Boone said.

Dr. Boone is the owner and optometrist at Upstate Eye Care in Greenville.

He said there are clear warning signs of sun damage: headaches, blurred vision, seeing spots, pain or difficulty seeing colors.

"If you notice there is a central spot in your vision that is missing or grey or just a blind spot, then that's one indicator," Dr. Boone said.

He suggests using an amsler grid as another indicator. Using the grid, hold it out at least 14 inches away, if the dot in the middle of the grid disappears, this Upstate doctor explains that can be a clear indication of sun damage.

"You'll have symptoms within the first 24 to 48 hours if you have some sort of damage to your eye."

Dr. Boone said it can take up to 12 months to recover from minor damage, however if it is severe, it may be permanent.

