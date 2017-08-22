Coroner responds to scene of fatal wreck on SC 101 in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responds to scene of fatal wreck on SC 101 in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of fatal wreck on SC 101 at N Rutherford Road. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal wreck on SC 101 at N Rutherford Road. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal wreck on SC Highway 101 Tuesday night.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Information System, the collision occurred around 10:41 p.m. on SC 101 at N Rutherford Road.

The roadway was blocked as officials assessed the scene.

No further details were released.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: Spartanburg Co. Coroner, deputies investigating death on Pearson Road

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.