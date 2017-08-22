Coroner responds to scene of fatal wreck on SC 101 in Greenville Co.

Scene of fatal wreck on SC 101 at N Rutherford Road. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina)

The Greenville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal wreck on SC Highway 101 Tuesday night.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Information System, the collision occurred around 10:41 p.m. on SC 101 at N Rutherford Road.

The roadway was blocked as officials assessed the scene.

No further details were released.

