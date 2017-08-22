Lottery ticket sales booming in Upstate; customers hoping to win $700M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot keeps rising, and Wednesday night's prize is expected to exceed more than $700 million, making it the second-largest prize in U.S. history.



People are buying up and hoping to cash in. Joseph Hassan says he purchases two tickets each week, hoping for a big win.



"This would be a big chance in my life if I win it," said Hassan.



Hassan is not alone. Local stores say they have seen a boost in business from ticket sales. Piedmont BP said they sell about 5,000 tickets each week.



"People will stop in to get a soda and stuff and my salespeople will ask them if they would like to buy a ticket with their chance and we'll make sales that way. The lottery helps us greatly," said Jacob Brock, manager of Piedmont BP.



If you are hoping to hit the jackpot, tomorrow could be your chance, but the odds aren't exactly in anyone's favor.



According to South Carolina Lottery Commission, chances of winning are about 1 in 293 million.



Some say it's a chance they're willing to take.



"It would be life-changing for anybody who wins it. I know it would be for me. The real joy would be to share it with my family and friends," said Hassan.



The drawing will be at 10:59 on Wednesday night. You can watch it right here on Fox Carolina.

More news: Greenville, NC mother has baby week early while traveling in Greenville, SC during eclipse

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.