Palmetto High School comes up with slogan to reach students after watching '13 Reasons Why' on Netflix

One Upstate high school welcomed students back on the first day with a brand new slogan, and they believe it has the power to save lives.

Palmetto High School in Williamston came up with the theme "We See You" based on the “13 Reasons Why” Netflix series.

Hours after school, the last bell rang and one group of students stuck around to play their instruments.

As the noise floated down the hall, administrators stood by and watched. Silently letting their students know they are being heard and seen.

"We've had students here before say they don’t feel like anyone sees them,” said Palmetto High School Principal Robby Roach. “It just weighs on my mind a lot.”

The high school principal said after watching “13 Reasons Why”, he knew he had to push for change. The controversial Netflix show talks about teen suicide.

Freshman Math Teacher Kim Barker said it's a haunting thought, but something she's dealt with first hand.

"We've had students over the last few years and we've lost them,” Barker said. “They've taken their own lives and all of us are just devastated. We ask ourselves why we didn’t do more. We wonder if we made a connection with him, or if he knew we loved and cared for him.”

This year, she said she's vowing to build a connection with each of her students. She wants to learn their story, hoping she'll never have to ask herself again if a student knew they were loved.

"I had a student one time tell me, ‘I kept a tally in my notebook of how many times this whole week somebody spoke to me that didn't have to. And I didn't make any marks,’ Barker said. “And that broke my heart. I didn't ever want another to not be able to put a mark down."

As students walked in on their first day of school Tuesday, they noticed some new artwork. Banners hang from the walls and the theme carries through every hall.

"I think they like the way the horse is looking at you," Roach said about the school's mascot.

Principal Roach said he talked to his staff, and they were all in agreement that the slogan "We See You" has the potential to save lives.

"It's the children that feel like they are never really seen or heard, those are the ones that fall through the cracks," Barker added.

