Deputies: 1 victim taken to hospital after shooting on Q Street in Anderson

Deputies on scene of shooting on Q Street. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina)

Anderson County Deputies say they responded to a shooting on Q Street late Tuesday night.

Per officials, one victim was transported to the hospital as a result of the shooting. The condition of the victim is unknown.

No word on any arrests at this time.

