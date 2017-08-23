Troopers responding to collision on N Main Street in Laurens Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers responding to collision on N Main Street in Laurens Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on N Main Street in Laurens. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on N Main Street in Laurens. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina)
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are on scene of a collision on N Main Street in Laurens County, per the traffic information system.

According to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on N Main Street at Central Avenue.

Deputies have blocked off Highway 14 at Dials Church Road in the area.

FOX Carolina is on scene of the collision, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.