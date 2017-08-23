Gateway Project work on Woodruff Rd. begins, expect nightly lane - FOX Carolina 21

Gateway Project work on Woodruff Rd. begins, expect nightly lane closures

Posted: Updated:
Woodruff Road Traffic (file/FOX Carolina) Woodruff Road Traffic (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The SCDOT said construction to make improvements on Woodruff Road as part of the 85-385 Gateway Project has begun.

Officials said work on Woodruff Road began Tuesday night between interstates I-85 and I-385.

Drivers should expect to see nightly lane closures between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for “some time to come,” officials said.

The SCDOT said the new Salters Road, which is not connected to the Gateway Project, has reopened to drivers.

MORE NEWS - Police: Murder suspect charged in shooting at Spartanburg grocery arrested in MD

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.