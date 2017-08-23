Gateway Project work on Woodruff Rd. begins, expect nightly lane closures

The SCDOT said construction to make improvements on Woodruff Road as part of the 85-385 Gateway Project has begun.

Officials said work on Woodruff Road began Tuesday night between interstates I-85 and I-385.

Drivers should expect to see nightly lane closures between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for “some time to come,” officials said.

The SCDOT said the new Salters Road, which is not connected to the Gateway Project, has reopened to drivers.

