Newberry Co. deputies say dog may have been stolen

PROSPERITY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for people to keep an eye out for a dog that may have been stolen from her home on Long Road in Prosperity.

On July 29, “Tybee”, a blue female Doberman, disappeared from the home.

Deputies said “Tybee” is friendly and does respond to her name.

Anyone with any information about “Tybee” is asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222.

