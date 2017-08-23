Oconee County deputies searching for missing Seneca man

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding a Seneca man who was reported missing Monday night.

Deputies said Jasper Frazier Youngblood, 51, of Owens Road was reported missing just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Youngblood was last seen by his family around 1 p.m. Monday at the CatBus stop in downtown Seneca. Family members said he was taking the bus to go fishing but did not have his cell phone or his medications with him on Monday.

Family members said Youngblood often fishes at Keowee Marina or a fishing pond located on Clemson Boulevard near Carson Road.

Deputies said searches of boat ramps in the county and the fishing pond at Clemson Boulevard near Carson Road did not turn up any sign of Youngblood.

Youngblood was last seen possibly wearing navy pants with a faded black shirt. He is 6’2” tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was short gray hair with a gray mustache.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

