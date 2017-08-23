Union Co. Schools: Viral meningitis confirmed at school

Union County Schools said a case of viral meningitis has been confirmed at Buffalo Elementary.

Jeff Stribble with Union County Schools said the student is being treated at home.

Stribble said the school district is following all DHEC guidelines and has sterilized the classroom and other areas the child was in.

“DHEC told us this strain of meningitis is no more contagious than a common cold,” Stribble said.

Stribble said the school district is continuing to monitor the situation with DHEC and wants to reassure parents that it is safe for children to be at school.

