Simpsonville Chamber, Hillcrest High warn of companies offering fake sponsorship, advertising deals

The Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce is warning business owners to be wary of calls from a business soliciting athletic sponsorships.

The Chamber said the school wanted to warn business owners that some third party companies are claiming to offer unauthorized advertising and sponsorships on Hillcrest’s behalf.

We received the following information from the administration at Hillcrest High School regarding some companies selling advertising and sponsorship on behalf of the school's athletic teams. Please take note and contact the school directly if you have any questions.



Hillcrest said no company has been neither contracted nor authorized to sell sponsorships or advertising and the school is not receiving any financial support from these companies.

Any legitimate sponsorship opportunities will be presented in an official letter on school letterhead signed by Principal Skipper.

Anyone who has received solicitation in any other form should contact Cindy Clemmer in the Hillcrest High School Front Office at 864-355-3516

MORE NEWS:Drawing nears for Powerball jackpot that's climbed to $700M

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.