Deputies: Man charged with sex offenses involving child under age 15

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a Hendersonville man has been charged with sex crimes involving a child under age 15.

Richard Kevin Chambers, 56, of Corn Mountain Road is charged with two felony counts of crime against nature and two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

Deputies said Chambers was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: Drawing nears for Powerball jackpot that's climbed to $700M

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.