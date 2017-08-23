SC Football Hall of Fame needs volunteers for College Football Kickoff party in Greenville

The SC Football Hall of Fame is asking for volunteers for its College Football Kickoff celebration.
The celebration will be held in downtown Greenville along Main Street on September 1 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The free event will feature appearances by Danny Ford, Sam Wyche, George Roberts, food, a kids’ zone, and performances by Canaan Smith and Joe Lasher Jr.
Click here for more information about the event and how to volunteer.
