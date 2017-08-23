Deputies: Man claims argument over pizza led to sword assault - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man claims argument over pizza led to sword assault

Posted: Updated:
File image of pizza File image of pizza

Spartanburg County deputies said they were called to investigate after a man said he was attacked by another man with a sword after an argument over a pizza.

Deputies said they were called to an address on Denali Street. They arrived to find the front door open and a man yelling inside.

The man told deputies that another man had come over and they began arguing about a pizza.

The victim then alleges that the other man, who he knows by name, pulled out a sword and approached him. The victim said he defended himself against his assailant by hitting him in the head with a stick.

The suspect then reportedly slashed the victim’s leg with the blade before running off.

The victim signed a waiver of investigation and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

