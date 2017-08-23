Woman collecting donations for daughter after fire

Photo of the home after the fire (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 22, 2017)

A Union woman said she has launched a GoFundMe and is collecting donations after she said a fire destroyed much of her daughter’s home early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a mobile home on Hamm Street.

Monarch Fire Chief John Flood said the fire broke out in the home’s kitchen while the family was not home.

Flood said the family was remodeling the home and the fire was likely electrical in origin.

Jenny Cimbollek said she has launched a GoFundMe hoping to raise $5,000 to get her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Aaron Adamchik, and their three daughters back on their feet.

She is collecting women’s XL shirts, women’s pants sizes 16 to 18, women’s shoes size 8 to 9, men’s large shirts, men’s 34x30 pants, and men’s 10.5 shoes. The children need girls clothes in 3T, 4T, and XS. Shoes are 7C and 8C. Clothes for 0-3 months and size 1 diapers are also needed.

4-5 undergarments 6 and 8C shoes. Middle girl wears 3T-4T shoes 6C-7C and size 5 diapers. The baby wears 0-3 months and size 1 diapers

Cimbollek said anyone who wants to donate can text her at 864-441-2837.

Click here to view the GoFundMe page.

MORE NEWS - Union Co. Schools: Viral meningitis confirmed at school

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.