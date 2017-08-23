Troopers: Man ticketed for texting after crash sends woman to hospital

Troopers said a 37-year-old man was cited for texting while driving after a crash on Tuesday sent a 66-year-old woman to the hospital.

The crash happened on US 29 in Anderson County just after 7 p.m.

Troopers said a 2007 Trailblazer crossed the center limn and struck a 2016 Ford.

The woman in the Ford was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. A 14-year-old was also in the car but unhurt.

Troopers said the driver of the Trailblazer was ticketed for driving left of center and texting while driving. He was not hurt.

