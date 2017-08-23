Twenty-five firefighters battle Oconee Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Twenty-five firefighters battle Oconee Co. house fire

Fire on West Halfway Branch Road (Source: Oconee Co. Emergency Services) Fire on West Halfway Branch Road (Source: Oconee Co. Emergency Services)
Oconee County Emergency Services said no one was injured when a house caught fire in Walhalla on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at a home on West Halfway Branch Road around 12:15 p.m.

Approximately 25 firefighters from West Union, Walhalla and Seneca responded to the scene where they said they found fire coming through the doors and windows.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

