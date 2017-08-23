Automotive supplier announces $4.1M investment, 100 new jobs in Greenville Co.

A German-based automotive supplier announced a $4.1 million investment which is expected to create jobs in Greenville County.

Bo Parts GmbH, part of the FRIMO Group is a tier one and two supplier specializing in small batch production. The company is opening a new 60,000-square-foot facility on Metro Court in Greer which is expected to create approximately 100 jobs.

Hiring for the positions has already begun and applicants can contact FRIMO for more information.

"South Carolina's automotive industry is on top of the world, and today's announcement by Bo Parts shows that it isn't slowing down any time soon," said Governor Henry McMaster. "We're proud to welcome another fantastic company to our Upstate community, and we're grateful for the investment they have decided to make in our people."

