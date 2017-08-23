Police: Caretaker wanted after defrauding 79-year-old pastor - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Caretaker wanted after defrauding 79-year-old pastor

Posted: Updated:
Dominick Downs (Source: Asheville PD) Dominick Downs (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help tracking down a suspect who they said exploited an elderly victim.

Dominick Ralfael Downs, 28, has an outstanding warrant after officers said he was the caretaker for a 79-year-old pastor whom he defrauded out of more than $1,000.

Police said Downs is charged with felony exploitation of an elder adult in connection with the credit card fraud.

Downs is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 289 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.