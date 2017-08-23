Police: Caretaker wanted after defrauding 79-year-old pastor

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help tracking down a suspect who they said exploited an elderly victim.

Dominick Ralfael Downs, 28, has an outstanding warrant after officers said he was the caretaker for a 79-year-old pastor whom he defrauded out of more than $1,000.

Police said Downs is charged with felony exploitation of an elder adult in connection with the credit card fraud.

Downs is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 289 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

