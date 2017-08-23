Police: Caretaker wanted after defrauding 79-year-old pastor in - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Caretaker wanted after defrauding 79-year-old pastor in custody

Dominick Downs (Source: Asheville PD) Dominick Downs (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said a suspect who was wanted for exploiting an elderly victim has been arrested.

Dominick Ralfael Downs, 28, had an outstanding warrant after officers said he was the caretaker for a 79-year-old pastor whom he defrauded out of more than $1,000.

Police said Downs is charged with felony exploitation of an elder adult in connection with the credit card fraud.

On Thursday, officers said Downs was located and taken in to custody.

