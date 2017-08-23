Police: Man confessed to Pendleton bank robbery

The Pendleton Police Department was on scene of a robbery at United Community Bank on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported at the bank on Mechanic Street just after 2:15 p.m.

Pendleton Police Chief Doyle Burdette said a man entered the bank and presented a note to the teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Doyle said a witness was able to get a good description of the suspect and he was quickly caught with help from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said the suspect vehicle was apprehended near I-85 and Liberty Highway after being spotted by their crime suppression unit.

After the suspect was taken into custody, Doyle said he confessed to robbing the bank to an Anderson County detective.

