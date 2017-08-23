Pleasant changes ahead, while Texas braces for Harvey

Cooler air moves in Thursday and Friday, but we’ll have a chance for showers and storms before the pleasant change. Expect the less-muggy air to stick around into the weekend

Tonight we’ll see scattered showers and t-storms, but the best chance will be just east of our area. Any rain we see should be out by 11PM.

Showers will push out by Thursday, for the most part. The chance for rain will lower to 20% in the mountains with cooler temps in the low to mid 80s. A nice breeze will develop out of the north.

Friday and the weekend look very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s for the mountains and low 80s for the Upstate, along with less humidity in the air! We might see a few showers late Saturday, but that would be the only time to worry about rain for now.

As for the tropics, Tropical Depression Harvey is heading toward the Texas coast, and could put down several inches of rainfall between Corpus Christie and Galveston. Landfall is expected on Friday. Another system is brewing near Florida, but it isn’t expected to strengthen in the short term. Long term, it could send some moisture our way next week.

