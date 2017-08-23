Pleasant changes locally, while Texas braces for Harvey

With a northeast wind, drier air will begin moving into the area today. This air flow may generate a random shower in the mountains, but generally dry weather is expected with a gradually clearing sky and highs in the 80s.

Friday and the weekend look very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s for the mountains and low 80s for the Upstate, along with less humidity in the air! We might see a few showers Saturday, but for now, the intensity and coverage of these showers should not be significant.

For the first part of next week, the dry, comfortable air looks to stick around with highs generally remaining well below average for late August.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Harvey is heading toward the Texas coast with landfall as a hurricane early in the weekend. Another system is brewing near Florida, but it isn’t expected to strengthen in the short term. For more, click HERE.

