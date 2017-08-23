Detective identifies man killed after falling from Transylvania Co. waterfall

Rescue crews were called to the scene of a deadly incident reported at Moore Cove Falls on Wednesday.

Firefighters confirmed crews were at the location along Highway 276 in Pisgah National Forest between Looking Glass Falls and Sliding Rock.

Chief Dale Whitlock with Transylvania County Rescue said a subject was at the top of the waterfall and slipped, falling over. The victim landed on rocks below, Whitlock said.

The height from which he fell was approximately 50 to 75 feet high.

Officials said the injuries sustained in the fall were fatal and no resuscitation efforts were attempted.

He was identified as 24-year-old Kim Quang Le of Vietnam. Detectives said he was living in Virginia on a student/employee authorization card. Le was in Transylvania County with four friends on a camping trip when the incident occurred.

The fall appears to be accidental, according to investigators.

"As a reminder we would like to ask visitors to the falls to enjoy them from a safe distance and respect them as waterfalls can be dangerous and deadly when visitors decide to climb on or around them," Detective Matthew Owen said.

