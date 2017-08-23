Detective identifies man killed after falling from Transylvania Co. waterfall

The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Troopers and the Greenville County coroner are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash along SC 101 Tuesday night.More >
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Gray Court Tuesday night.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
Authorities say the burned bones found on a rural Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl. Her biological mother is now charged with first-degree murder.More >
The Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce is warning business owners to be wary of calls from a business soliciting athletic sponsorships.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two suspects accused of stealing a pair of shoes.More >
Family and friends lit candles and released balloons outside Bethel Baptist Church for 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley, who was killed in a shooting in Gaffney.More >
Glassdoor released a list of candidates' choices for the top 25 places to interview for a job in 2017.More >
As students head back to the classroom, take a look at historic images of schools in Greenville County from the Greenville County Library System's digital collections.More >
More #FOXFirstDay photos as students in Greenville, Anderson, Cherokee, Haywood, Madison, Graham and Swain counties head back to school on Aug. 22.More >
As if the day wasn't magical enough, several couples in the Upstate said their "I do's" during the total solar eclipse on Monday August 21st. (8/21/17)More >
Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital. (8/21/17)More >
The Blue Jar Bar along Highway 29 in Belton is helping couples tie the knot during a spectacular cosmic event.More >
Photos from FOX Carolina viewers of how they're celebrating the total solar eclipse.More >
Photos from across the Upstate as crowds gear up for the total solar eclipse on August 21.More >
Several events are being held all across the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday for viewers to enjoy the show.More >
