Firefighters: Rescue crews on scene of incident near Transylvani - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: Rescue crews on scene of incident near Transylvania Co. waterfall

Posted: Updated:
BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Rescue crews were called to the scene of an incident reported at Moore Cove Falls on Wednesday.

Firefighters confirmed crews were at location along Highway 276 in Pisgah National Forest.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.