Transylvania Co. Rescue: Victim dies after falling from top of waterfall

Rescue crews were called to the scene of a deadly incident reported at Moore Cove Falls on Wednesday.

Firefighters confirmed crews were at location along Highway 276 in Pisgah National Forest.

Chief Dale Whitlock with Transylvania County Rescue said a suspect was at the top of the waterfall and slipped, falling over. The victim landed on rocks below, Whitlock said.

