Upstate Powerball players dream of $700 million jackpot

Powerball players hit stores with cash in their hands and dreams in their hearts.

"I'm a college graduate so this would be like the icing on the cake," Radeja Attaway said. "I would start with paying off my student loans and then of course give it to my parents."

She's one of those dreamers who bought at ticket at the Stop-A-Minit Convenience Store in Greenville County.

On Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot hit $700 million. That money could buy a winner the most expensive home in South Carolina for $22 million. It's located on Kiawah Island in Charleston County. The winner could also buy a new convertible.

"It's only $150,000 and it would be perfect and within your budget," Brian Paben said, pointing to a 2017 S 550 Cabriolet with leather seats and a digital dashboard.

He's the new car manager at Carlton Mercedes in Greenville.

"It's elegant and luxurious . It has all the safety features you can imagine," Paben said. "The car has distributed cruise control. It will follow behind another car. If they slow down, it will slow down. If they stop, it will stop."

If one player hits the jackpot, the lump sum would mean a little more than a $443 million dollar payout.

"I probably would tell them not to tell many people if any at all," said Johnnie Hall said, a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

A winner could also choose to get the money in 30 payments, but Hall said come talk to him about the annuity percentage before you make a decision.

"The hope would be is that over a long period of time that the money would grow enough rather why would never have to eat into the principle," Hall said.

Some dreamers say they will spend, others like David Hopkins will give from the heart.

"I'd do a lot of mission trips," Hopkins said. "It's love for mankind. I mean you need to help your brethren out."

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 and 292 million.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.