Deputies: Suspects stole victim's shoes from cubby at Upstate trampoline park

Suspects in shoe theft (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two suspects accused of stealing a pair of shoes.

A red pair of Nike Hyperdunk shoes were taken from a storage bin at Big Air Trampoline Park on Spartanburg Boulevard.

Deputies release a surveillance image of a man and woman they said entered the trampoline venue and stole the shoes.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact investigators at 864-503-4567.

