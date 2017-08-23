Deputies: Suspects stole victim's shoes from cubby at Upstate tr - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Suspects stole victim's shoes from cubby at Upstate trampoline park

Posted: Updated:
Suspects in shoe theft (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office) Suspects in shoe theft (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two suspects accused of stealing a pair of shoes.

A red pair of Nike Hyperdunk shoes were taken from a storage bin at Big Air Trampoline Park on Spartanburg Boulevard.

Deputies release a surveillance image of a man and woman they said entered the trampoline venue and stole the shoes.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact investigators at 864-503-4567.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.