Coach: 16 players suspended after fight at Spartanburg vs. Summerville game

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The head football coach at Spartanburg High School confirmed 16 players from two teams have been suspended after an incident in the end zone on Friday.

The Spartanburg Vikings took on Summerville at the Green Wave stadium on Friday for Week 0 of high school football.

Late in the second quarter of the game after a rushing touchdown by the Vikings, a fight broke out in the end zone with multiple players throwing punches.

Coaches, referees and police officers intervened to break up the fight before ejecting the players involved.

Coach Chris Miller said eight Spartanburg players and eight Summerville players were suspended. Two of the suspended players for Spartanburg have been suspended for two games, he said.

