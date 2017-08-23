Eastside grad's death remains unsolved 25 years after slaying

JoAnn Zywicki sits by a photo of her daughter Tammy at her home in Ocala, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

More than two decades after the body of an Eastside High School graduate was found, the question remains: Who killed Tammy Zywicki?

Zywicki, 21 years old, was a college student en route from Evanston, Illinois to Grinnell College in Iowa when she disappeared on Aug. 23, 1992. The afternoon she was reported missing, troopers found Zywicki's white 1985 Pontiac T1000 abandoned on Interstate 80 in Utica, Illinois.

Her body was found nearly 500 miles away in September 1992, wrapped in a sheet and blanket which were bound with duct tape along I-44 in rural Missouri. Investigators said she was stabbed and possibly strangled.

One the 25-year anniversary of Zywicki's disappearance, the FBI is continuing to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to her killer.

“No one has forgotten Tammy—not her family, her high school and college friends, and certainly not law enforcement," said Special Agent Amanda Becker. "I am very motivated to find her killer.”

Illinois State Police have analyzed more than 200 pieces of evidence in the case and have found only one definitive DNA profile from a beer can near Zywicki's abandoned car - which may or may not be connected to the case.

Witnesses said a tractor-trailer was seen near her vehicle between 3:10 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the day she was reported missing. The driver was described as a male between age 35 and 40, over 6 feet tall with dark, bush hair.

Several of Zywicki's personal items were missing from the scene, including a Cannon 35mm camera. The Upstate high school graduate, in addition to playing soccer, was an avid photographer.

Investigators said a musical Lorus-brand wristwatch with a green umbrella on its face and a green band was missing.

A St. Giles Soccer Club patch from Greenville, South Carolina was also missing from the shorts Zywicki was wearing when she was killed. The patch is distinctive because it was issued by Zywicki's soccer team for only one year, the FBI said.

Her mother, JoAnn Zywicki, holds out hope the person responsible will be brought to justice.

“It always amazes me how many people remember Tammy in different ways,” she said. “She did make her mark. She would have been a very successful person. She was well rounded and had a lot of interests, and she was very motivated.”

Anyone with information about Zywicki's disappearance and murder is asked to contact their nearest FBI office.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.