Tractor-trailer fire blocks lanes on I-85 southbound

Tractor-trailer fire blocks lanes on I-85 southbound

Posted: Updated:
Tractor-trailer fire (Source: Tim and Kathy Clark) Tractor-trailer fire (Source: Tim and Kathy Clark)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle fire was blocking Interstate 85 southbound on Wednesday night.

A witness shared a video of the front end of a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames near mile marker 75 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the incident, which was reported around 10:15 p.m., was blocking southbound traffic.

There is no word yet on injuries in the incident.

