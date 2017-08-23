Tractor-trailer fire blocks lanes on I-85 southbound

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle fire was blocking Interstate 85 southbound on Wednesday night.

A witness shared a video of the front end of a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames near mile marker 75 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the incident, which was reported around 10:15 p.m., was blocking southbound traffic.

There is no word yet on injuries in the incident.

