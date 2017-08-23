SC families say farewells to heroes: 60 soldiers deployed to Afghanistan

The South Carolina National Guard will be sending off heroes Thursday morning.

The South Carolina National Guard Det-1, Company B, 2- 238 Aviation will start their journey in Texas, where they will stay for a month for more training. As soon as their time is served, they will fly to Afghanistan to help ground troops.

The day before their deployment a ceremony was held at the Donaldson Center in their honor, a way for family and friends to say their goodbyes before the soldier's journey begins. During the ceremony, a soldier's 2 year-old daughter, Leah, walked over to her father in formation. Specialist Kevin Parker broke rank to pick her up, reminding everyone how difficult it will be to separate families for at least a year.

"My heart drops to know that she is that attached to me and that I have to leave," Specialist Parker said. "Back at home, I know she has an amazing mom that I know will take care of her and they fully support us and my heart goes out to them and I'm very appreciative of them."

The South Carolina National Guard Det-1, Company B, 2- 238 Aviation consists of at least 60 soldiers. The commander said these soldiers have been training for the mission for a year and a half.

