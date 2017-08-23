Clemson University's growth positive for school and city

It was the first week of classes for Clemson freshman - and they started it with a group photo.

"Over 3,600 of them,” explained Philip Sikes with the university, “It’s our largest ever that we've welcomed to Clemson."

The record setting class has come from all over for various reasons.

"I'm from Windsor Colorado and I chose Clemson,” explained Melbourne Arledge, “Because of they are great bio material engineering program."

Macie Southern is from a place much closer - Greenville.

“A lot of my family members went to Clemson," she said. "Including my dad he went here the year after they won the national championship. So I'm following in those same footsteps. They have my major, recreational therapy."

The city of Clemson has to keep up with the growth of the university. Like the Patrick Square development just outside of downtown. There are plenty of apartments being built near downtown.

However, there homes being built, and they’re quickly being bought and sold to keep up with students and those that want to stay near Death Valley.

Chris Hodge is the property manager at Patrick Square.

"The ultimate vision for Patrick Square is a vibrant, walkable community,” explained Hodge, “That's got homes, shopping, dining."

The success of the football program helps both the university and general public.

"We are selling a lot of rooms for game day,” explained Hodge in reference to the Inn at Patrick Square.

Sikes only expects to see more orange t-shirts in the years to come.

"The tiger paw, the value has never been higher,” smiled Sikes.

