Boil-water advisory issued for Black Mountain after 'major' wate - FOX Carolina 21

Boil-water advisory issued for Black Mountain after 'major' water leak

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

After a water leak officials in Black Mountain described as "major," a boil-water advisory was issued Wednesday night.

Officials said the leak occurred near Highway 9 and Dogwood Lane. While it is being prepared, officials warned residents they may experience low-to-no water pressure.

Customers in the town of Black Mountain are required to boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before consumption. If water is discolored, run the tap for 5 to 10 minutes until it is clear.

A notification will be issued when the boil-water advisory is lifted after testing confirms there is no contamination.

