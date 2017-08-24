Thousands head to local convenience stores, hoping to win big with Powerball

Like many Americans, Anderson resident, Quentin Devaux is hoping to beat the odds at the Powerball jackpot.

"I came to the store, got a chance to buy a winning lottery ticket," said Devaux.

Devaux is not alone. Thousands of others have walked into Anderson BP hoping to score the $700 million prize.

"We sell a thousand or two-thousand tickets a day," said store manager, Pete Patel.

Patel said two recent wins have helped boost business.

One lucky person took home $100,000 in 2016 and another scored $250,000 this past May.

"We got a big winner so people like to play here,” said Patel, “They don’t want to miss their chance because it's too big now."

Down the road, another Anderson County BP said their ticket sales are through the roof, increasing by 50 to 75 percent, since the jackpot hit $500 million.

"It increases daily. Everyday there’s more and more. We're selling hundreds of dollars of tickets to people," said store manager, Julian Rochester.

Rochester said ticket sales went up after a customer won big about 6 months ago.

"He won $250,000 on a dollar ticket,” said Rochester, “About two weeks after that I noticed more people coming in.”

Rochester said their sales will likely continue going up until someone hits the jackpot.

“If the customers see a big win happen here they want that exact same ticket," said Rochester.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are 7 - 26 -16 - 23 – 6. The winning Powerball is 4.

