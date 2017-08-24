Lottery ticket in MA wins $758M jackpot, tickets in SC, NC, GA win $1M

Jackpot sign at an Upstate, SC store (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 23, 2017)

One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts claimed the $758.7 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

The lucky numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre said six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 won $1 million prizes.

According to Powerball.com’s list of total winners, South Carolina and North Carolina each had one $1 million winner and Georgia had two.

