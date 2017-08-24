Firefighters battle blaze at Greenville apartment building

Firefighters were called to battle a fire at an apartment building in Greenville early Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at an apartment building along the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and said flames could be seen coming from the building.

Dispatchers said Parker Fire Department was battling the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Lottery ticket in MA wins $758M jackpot, tickets in SC, NC, GA win $1M

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.