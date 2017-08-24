Harvey aims at Texas coast, significant impacts likely

With Harvey threatening the Texas coast, we are also watching another area of low pressure near Florida.

Tropical Storm Harvey is likely to strengthen quickly to hurricane strength before making landfall along the Texas coast late Friday.

The official forecast calls for Harvey to be a category one storm at landfall, but it’s possible it could be stronger.

Significant coastal impacts of storm surge flooding and excessive rains leading to flash flooding will be likely as Harvey slows down or stalls after landfall.

In fact, as much as a foot of rain could fall for some spots according to some model projections.

Another, much weaker system meandering near Florida could slowly develop over the weekend into next week. If it ever attains a name, it would be Irma.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.