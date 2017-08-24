SCDOT: I-85 South lane closes again in Spartanburg Co. after con - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT: I-85 South lane closes again in Spartanburg Co. after concrete slab failure

Posted: Updated:
Emergency repairs on I-85 (Source: SCDOT) Emergency repairs on I-85 (Source: SCDOT)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said one lane of I-85 South in Spartanburg County was closed Tuesday for emergency repairs.

On Aug. 24, officials said the right outside lane at mile marker 77 was closed due to a concrete slab failure. It later reopened but was closed again on Tuesday for replacement of the slab in the right lane.

Officials said construction crews are using high early strengthening concrete to expedite the work and minimize the time needed for repairs.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.