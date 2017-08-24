SCDOT: I-85 South lane reopens after emergency repairs in Spartanburg Co.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said one lane of I-85 South in Spartanburg County was closed Thursday morning for emergency repairs.

Officials said the right outside lane at mile marker 77 was closed due to a concrete slab failure.

Officials said construction crews are using high early strengthening concrete to expedite the work and minimize the time needed for repairs.

Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, SCDOT said the lane was reopened.

