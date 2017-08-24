Heart sculpture briefly appears on pedestal where NC Confederate - FOX Carolina 21

Heart sculpture briefly appears on pedestal where NC Confederate monument was toppled

DURHAM, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A sculpture in the shape of a heart was erected on the top of the pedestal in Durham, NC where a Confederate monument was toppled, according to WRAL.

WRAL reports the statue appeared outside the Durham County Courthouse Thursday morning but was later taken down.

There’s no word on who put up the sculpture.

Official plans for the monument site have not been announced.

On Aug. 14, protesters pulled down a brass Confederate soldiers monument that had stood outside the courthouse since 1924.

PREVIOUSLY: North Carolina protesters pull down Confederate statue

