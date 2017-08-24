SCDOT announces pacing operation on I-85 North in Spartanburg Co - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT announces pacing operation on I-85 North in Spartanburg Co.

85 widening project logo (Source: SCHP) 85 widening project logo (Source: SCHP)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The SC Department of Transportation said drivers who take I-85 North will see reduced speed limits between mile markers 68 and 77 on Thursday and Friday night due to road construction.

The traffic pacing will occur between midnight and 6 a.m.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph in the work zone.

On Thursday, SCDOT also announced an emergency lane closure on I-85 South at mile marker 77. The lane will be closed until further notice.

