Time almost up to claim lotto ticket worth $150K sold in Spartanburg

The SC Education Lottery said a lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Spartanburg County worth $150,000 back in March has only a few days left to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on Lone Oak Road in Spartanburg for the March 4 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than Thursday, August 31 by 4 p.m. at the Columbia Claims Center or postmarked by that date if mailed.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 2 - 18 - 19 - 22 - 63 and a Powerball of 19

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 or if mailed postmarked by that date.

If the prize is not claimed, the $150,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

MORE NEWS: Lottery ticket in MA wins $758M jackpot, 3 tickets in Upstate worth $200K

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.