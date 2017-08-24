Warrant: Man forced 11-year-old to fondle him

Anderson County deputies said a 35-year-old Belton man was arrested after being accused of a sex offense involving an 11-year-old girl.

According to an arrest warrant, Jeffrey Brannon Hanks committed a lewd and lascivious act on the child by taking the child’s hand and placing it on his exposed genitals. The abuse happened back in June.

Hanks was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.

MORE NEWS: Time almost up to claim lotto ticket worth $150K sold in Spartanburg

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.