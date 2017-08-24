Police: Train hits car in Greer, driver injured - FOX Carolina 21

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

North Line Street was closed in Greer after a train crashed into a car, Greer police said.

Police said all lanes were closed between at Highland just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Greer police said the driver of the car was freed from the car and taken to the hospital.

The car was towed away and the train moved away from the road around 1:45 p.m. 

The road reopened before 2 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

